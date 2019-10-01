Black bear hunts for snack on Ridgefield porch (VIDEO)

A hungry black bear made its way onto the porch of a Beaver Brook Road home on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

A Beaver Brook Road couple had a surprise visitor come onto their porch looking for food last month.

The Ridgefield homeowners took video of a black bear trying to extract food from their bird feeder on Sept. 17. The bear didn’t stay too long on the porch. The couple began banging on their sun-room window and it scurried away after a few seconds.

Two bobcats were also spotted coming onto the porch around that same time, the homeowners told The Ridgefield Press.

The bird feeder has since been taken down.

To watch video of the bear, click here.