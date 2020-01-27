Bingo, 14-month-old Black and Tan Coonhound mix needs forever home

Bingo Bingo Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bingo, 14-month-old Black and Tan Coonhound mix needs forever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Did you know the Black and Tan Coonhound (B&T) is a real American original? With storied Yankee ingenuity, frontiersmen crossed European Foxhounds and Bloodhounds to create a unique breed type. The B&T and kinfolk are America’s Dogs.

Black and Tans are large and strong athletic hounds having amazingly sensitive noses, long velvety ears, a coal-black coat with tan accents, black pencil markings on their feet and “pumpkin seeds” above their expressive eyes.

While laser-focused on the trail of a raccoon, B&Ts love company and enjoy a cozy warm spot near their people or with other family dogs.

Given B&Ts are foremost a working dog and prey-driven, a strong leash and, preferably, a sturdy fence are highly recommended. A B&T might be too much dog for the lifestyle of some owners.

Meet Bingo, a large 14-month old Black and Tan Coonhound mix. While the song goes, “there was a farmer who had a dog and Bingo was his name oh,” ROAR’s Bingo came from S.A.F.E. (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) in Florida, and little is known about his background. A sweet, high energy boy, he exhibits many of the characteristics described above. If you enjoy outdoor activities like running and hiking and have experience working with large dogs, Bingo would love to meet you! Because of his size and exuberance, Bingo would do best in a home with no young children.

Bingo is up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped, and neutered. Adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street, Ridgefield. Go to www.roar-ridgefield.org for open hours or to learn more about us.