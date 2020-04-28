Billings police investigating weekend shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death over the weekend.

The man was shot in the chest in a front yard at 10 p.m. Sunday and died at the hospital a short time later, Lt. Dave Cardillo said.

The victim was Micah Aaron Myron, 50, the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office told KULR-TV on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. Officers were interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage, Cardillo told The Billings Gazette.

No arrests had been made by Monday evening.