AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House voted Friday to advance a bill that would funnel mobile sports betting revenue to the state's tribes.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills pressed for the amendment to give tribes control of a mobile sports betting market.

The bill, approved 81-53, is something of an olive branch from the governor who has vowed to help tribes but has expressed reservations over two bills to expand tribes' sovereignty.

But there isn't universal support for the proposal, which would allow Maine to join dozens of states that allow online sports betting. Critics include the Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

Wabanaki leaders support the proposal, but don't view it as a substitute for two other sovereignty bills in the Legislature.

One bill would give the Passamaquoddy at Pleasant Point the right to regulate its own water supply. That bill was passed by the House and Senate, but was recalled for some changes by a tribal attorney.

The other would restore full sovereignty for Maine's tribes who've been subject to state law for more than 40 years. That would allow Maine's tribes to be treated like the nation's other federally recognized tribes.