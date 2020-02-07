Bill to send gun applications to hometown police advances

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's House of Representatives has passed a bill to require gun sellers to send firearm purchase applications to police departments where the buyer lives, not just where the gun is purchased.

The House passed the measure Thursday, sending it to the state Senate.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, a strong supporter of gun rights, said he would consider adding the provision to the state’s background check laws in the wake of a shooting at an affordable housing complex in Westerly in December. The gunman purchased his gun in Richmond. There are no gun shops in Westerly.

State Attorney General Peter Neronha called for the change because he believes a hometown police department would be more likely to have additional information on the purchaser and could take further steps if there are safety concerns.

Democratic Rep. Daniel McKiernan, of Providence, introduced the House bill.

Republicans and one Democrat sought to delay the vote to consider the impact on gun shops, but the measure still passed overwhelmingly, according to The Providence Journal.

Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

The Senate approved a bill last week to ban 3D-printed guns and so-called ghost guns that are untraceable, sending it to the House.