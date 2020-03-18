Bill to cut out role of benefit managers clears legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to cut out the role of pharmacy benefit managers in handling Medicaid prescription drug claims won final passage in the Kentucky legislature on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 30-1 to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear after it accepted changes made by the House. The bill would require the Medicaid program to pay pharmacies directly for prescription drugs, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers.

Republican Sen. Max Wise, the bill's lead sponsor, has said the current system funnels hundreds of millions in taxpayer money to companies to handle prescription claims.

The bill's opponents include CVS Health, a major national player in pharmacy benefit management. The company has said the measure would be a “costly step backwards" for Kentucky.

In other action, the House passed a bill to allow Kentucky consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to their homes. The measure passed 52-33 and now goes to the Senate.

The bill would apply to producers only. It would allow Kentucky bourbon distillers to ship their products directly to consumers outside Kentucky, if their states allow such shipments. The same would apply to the state's beer and wine producers.

Consumers receiving direct shipments would pay the same taxes and fees that retailers face in their state. It also would put limits on monthly amounts of direct shipments.