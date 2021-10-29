Bill Franzen's 'Nightmare on New Street' returns to Ridgefield - for the last time

RIDGEFIELD — As he followed the squeaky wooden steps down into the cement-walled basement, Bill Franzen told this reporter not to mind the smoky smell — he likes to enjoy “an occasional cigarette” there from time to time
From one of the shelves Franzen produced an Apple Book, which contained images from his one of his notorious Halloween displays. The glossy pages revealed a series of haunting scenes: a skeleton grandma reading a book to a room full of baby dolls; characters enjoying the beam of a rusted-red moon with their pet, a rabid three-headed dog; and a ghoulish doctor preparing a patient for the reflex test.