Biden: Court ruling on Roe 'destabilizing,' US still leading

MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is “destabilizing," but he maintained the ruling does not affect U.S. standing on the world stage as he took credit for modernizing the transatlantic alliance to adapt to new threats from Russia and China.
Biden was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a five-day foreign trip to huddle with NATO allies in Madrid and the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps, which came as the nation was still grappling with the fallout from Friday's Supreme Court decision.