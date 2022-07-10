Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access HANNAH FINGERHUT, Associated Press July 10, 2022 Updated: July 10, 2022 1:11 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 President Joe Biden goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans and display banners after tieing green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure on the Biden Administration to act and protect abortion in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Abortion-rights demonstrators shout slogans after tying green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights, in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Abortion-rights demonstrators march to the White House during a protest to pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights, in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like “a great option.”
He also offered a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court's ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who have been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It's critically important."
Written By
HANNAH FINGERHUT