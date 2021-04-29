Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew' JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 1 a.m.
1 of15 Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP) Michael Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Chip Somodevilla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) Jim Watson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 President Joe Biden hands a copy of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he arrives to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Doug Mills/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first 100 days in office. Biden will speak before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 President Joe Biden arrives to speak to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 President Joe Biden elbow bumps with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, as he arrives to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands and applauds. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) Melina Mara/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades.
Biden's nationally televised address to Congress, his first, raised the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant. The president is following Wednesday night's speech by pushing his plans in person, beginning in Georgia on Thursday and then on to Pennsylvania and Virginia in the days ahead.
Written By
JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK