Biden outpolled Trump in Ridgefield; Healy wins state Senate seat

Kim Healy, center, apparent winner of the Republican 26th district state senate primary, spent time in Ridgefield at the GOP tent outside the East Ridge Middle School polling place on Tuesday. With her are with Megan Presbrey a Republican town Committee member, and Bob Hebert, a Ridgefield selectman running for the town's 111th assembly seat in Hartford.

RIDGEFIELD — The votes are in, and more than twice as many Democrats voted for Joe Biden as Republicans voted for Donald Trump in Ridgefield’s presidential primaries.

Biden collected 2,091 votes in the Democratic presidential primary, and Trump got 914.

Town Republicans also supported Wilton’s Kim Healy over Bethel’s William Duff for the GOP nomination for the 26th District state Senate race in November.

Ridgefield’s 18,493 registered voters included 6,058 Democrats and 5,598 Republicans, as of July 31, a week and a half before the primary.

With six of seven towns in the district — all but Westport — reporting final vote totals Friday morning, Healy declared victory the GOP nominee, ready to take on first-term Democrat Will Haskell in the 26th District, which includes Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton and parts of Weston, Westport, New Canaan and Bethel.

Healy held onto a lead she established during the primary election on Aug. 11, and with all but the absentee and provisional ballot results from Westport to be released, she led challenger William Duff 2,795 to 1,870.

On Friday morning, Healy said she was “super excited” with her victory.

“The reality is we face a lot of challenges in our state and it’s time we face them head on,” she said.

More Information Ridgefield vote totals Republican primary: Donald J. Trump, 914; Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente, 89; Uncommitted, 205. Democratic primary: Joe Biden, 2,091; Bernie Sanders, 212; Tulsi Gabbard, 23; Uncommitted, 21. 26th Senate District: Kim Healy, 706; William Duff, 452.

Trump and Biden both still led their respective fields comfortably as late-arriving absentee ballots were tallied and final Ridgefield results totaled up on Aug. 13, in the presidential primaries that took place two days earlier.

Gov. Ned Lamont had ordered registrars of voters across the state to hold final totals open until Thursday so absentee ballots post-marked Tuesday — but arriving Wednesday or Thursday — could be included.

“They did not swing that much,” Republican Registrar of Voters Wayne Floegel said of the final vote totals. “We only had 48 additional absentee ballots.”

But not all the counting was done then. Some towns included absentee ballots in their results Tuesday night and some did not. Registrars of voters continued to count absentee ballots that came in by Thursday, Aug. 13, as long as they were postmarked by Aug. 11. Friday morning