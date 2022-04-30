Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 9:20 a.m.
FILE - The Montana Mountains loom over Thacker Pass in northern Nevada on July 14, 2021. The new lithium mining project closest to development is the one proposed for Thacker Pass by Lithium Americas. That northern Nevada mine would make millions of tons of lithium available, but Native American tribes have argued that it's located on sacred lands and should be stopped. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)
FILE - A dried up portion of the Salton Sea stretches out with a geothermal power plant in the distance in Niland, Calif., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around the rapidly shrinking body of water. The ultralight metal is critical to rechargeable batteries.
FILE - Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine near Tonopah, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The element is critical to development of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are seen as key to reducing climate-changing carbon emissions created by cars and other forms of transportation. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, speaks about prescription drug prices during a news conference with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Behind Masto is Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP, center, and Bill Kramer, Executive Director for Health Policy at the Purchaser Business Group on Health, at back left.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP)
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning to a Cold War-era law to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles, but experts say the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust domestic mining Biden seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources.
Biden's action, part of his efforts to find alternatives to fossil fuels and combat climate change, does not waive or suspend existing environmental and labor standards, the White House said. Nor does it address the chief hurdle to increased domestic extraction of so-called critical minerals: the years-long process needed to obtain a federal permit for a new mine.