Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to make new commitments to Native American nations during the government's first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years.
The changes include uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights that are outlined in existing treaties with the U.S. government. Biden, a Democrat, is scheduled to address the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, the opening day of the two-day summit.