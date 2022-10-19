Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate, President Joe Biden has been practically absent from midterm election campaigning in pivotal states such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio.
But he keeps coming back to Pennsylvania, where he spent his childhood and his low approval ratings won't keep him away. He plans to return on Thursday for the 14th time since taking office in January 2021, speaking about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and holding a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Democratic John Fetterman, who's running for an open Senate seat. And Biden's 15th trip is already scheduled for next week.