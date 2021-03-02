Biden choice for watchdog makes debut in nomination hearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden's nominee to run the federal consumer watchdog agency is likely to be face hostile questioning from Republican Senators on Tuesday, but is likely to be confirmed with Democrats controlling a majority in the Senate.
Rohit Chopra, currently a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, would be the third permanent director of the relatively new agency. President Donald Trump's director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger, was asked to resign by President Biden on the first day of his term.