Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

NEW YORK (AP) — The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him.
Speaking in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning, Biden said “yes" when asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, adding, “I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted, too."