GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Troopers are looking for a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck whose driver struck and killed a woman riding her bicycle on a South Carolina trail and did not stop.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, died Sunday afternoon after she was hit in a crosswalk while crossing a Greenville street on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said.