Better late than never: Ridgefield's Halloween Walk haunts Main Street Alyssa Seidman Nov. 8, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 1:27 p.m.
Claudine and Jerry Nardone and their grandson Julian Pollock, 6, join Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Lincoln Keating, 3, and Layla Keating, 1, pick up some candy during Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Daschel Sferra receives a free toy from The Toy Chest at Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Mary Rullo and Kelsey Cook hand out candy in front of Accente Salon during Ridgefield's annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Leonides Callahan, 8, dresses as Darth Maul for Ridgefield's annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Kristin, Aurora, Celeste and Mike Garguilo get candy from the Ridgefield Running Company during Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Conor Ahyoung, 4, and Stella Roman, 6, join Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Jack Capocci, 8, wears a dinosaur costume for Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Mackenzie Kalaka, 1, joins Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
RIDGEFIELD — The town’s annual Halloween Walk finally returned to Main Street on Saturday after a cancellation in 2020 and a more recent postponement due to inclement weather. But the late October rains couldn’t stop Ridgefield’s ghosts and ghouls from spooking up a storm, as the event was moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.
From 10 a.m. to noon, costumed children — and adults — haunted Main Street for some overdue Halloween fun. The event typically draws huge crowds to downtown, but was called off last year for fear of becoming a super-spreader event.