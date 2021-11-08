Better late than never: Ridgefield's Halloween Walk haunts Main Street

RIDGEFIELD — The town’s annual Halloween Walk finally returned to Main Street on Saturday after a cancellation in 2020 and a more recent postponement due to inclement weather. But the late October rains couldn’t stop Ridgefield’s ghosts and ghouls from spooking up a storm, as the event was moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

From 10 a.m. to noon, costumed children — and adults — haunted Main Street for some overdue Halloween fun. The event typically draws huge crowds to downtown, but was called off last year for fear of becoming a super-spreader event.