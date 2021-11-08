Skip to main content
News

Better late than never: Ridgefield's Halloween Walk haunts Main Street

Alyssa Seidman
14
Claudine and Jerry Nardone and their grandson Julian Pollock, 6, join Ridgefield's annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
1of14

Claudine and Jerry Nardone and their grandson Julian Pollock, 6, join Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk on Main Street. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

RIDGEFIELD — The town’s annual Halloween Walk finally returned to Main Street on Saturday after a cancellation in 2020 and a more recent postponement due to inclement weather. But the late October rains couldn’t stop Ridgefield’s ghosts and ghouls from spooking up a storm, as the event was moved from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

From 10 a.m. to noon, costumed children — and adults — haunted Main Street for some overdue Halloween fun. The event typically draws huge crowds to downtown, but was called off last year for fear of becoming a super-spreader event.

On Saturday the thoroughfare was closed so residents could mill about from shop to shop and collect candy from local business owners. First Selectman Rudy Marconi said all of Main Street’s merchants were on board with receiving trick-or-treaters, noting that there were plenty of provisions to go around.

“Last year people understood (that we had) ... to air on the side of safety,” he said. “Fortunately this year everyone is giving their stamp of approval to have a full-on normal Halloween.”

The walk has been sponsored by the Holiday Trust Fund since 1999; it is also a major source of funding for downtown’s holiday lights. But Marconi said more donations are needed to fund Ridgefield’s holiday happenings; the town plans to hold those events this year after widespread cancellations in 2020. The fund had raised $13,000 as of Oct. 13, he said.

“We do ask everyone to be aware of their health before traveling, before attending group parties, because I know people are anxious to get out and get back to normal life,” he added. “We all are, but do so with a thought of caution and awareness.”

alyssa.seidman@hearstmediact.com