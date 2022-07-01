Bethel, Ridgefield attorneys running to represent four CT towns as probate judge

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
Two local attorneys are emphasizing their experience and their desire to give back to their community as they vie to be the next probate judge for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District.
Jennifer Collins, the endorsed Republican candidate from Ridgefield, and Steven Boa DeMoura, the endorsed Democratic candidate from Bethel, are running against each other to succeed Judge Daniel O’Grady, who died in March and served the regional district since his 2016 election. The district includes Bethel, Newtown, Redding and Ridgefield.