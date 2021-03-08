Beshear urges lawmakers to 'be bold' in crafting budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear urged Republican lawmakers Monday to go bold in crafting a budget, saying the money is available to strengthen Kentucky's competitiveness as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear's pitch came as top lawmakers started a final push toward putting together a one-year spending plan to present to the GOP-dominated legislature, which is set to reconvene Thursday. Budget negotiators met Monday and are set to resume public discussions Tuesday.