Beshear reports 177 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported nearly 180 new coronavirus cases across Kentucky and 11 more virus-related deaths.

The 177 new cases raised the statewide total to 2,210 since the virus outbreak began, the governor said at his daily briefing. The statewide death toll rose to 115 with the latest 11 deaths.

More than 650 Kentucky residents have recovered from the virus, Beshear said. But at least 137 residents remain in intensive care units as they battle the virus, he said.

Nearly 27,700 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far as efforts continue to expand testing opportunities, he said.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

