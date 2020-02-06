Beshear joins GOP lawmaker to promote sports betting bill

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear teamed up with a Republican lawmaker Thursday to intensify the push to legalize sports betting in Kentucky.

Beshear and Rep. Adam Koenig were joined by representatives of business and education groups to call for passage of the sports wagering measure. The bill has stalled in the House since winning committee approval in mid-January.

The bill's passage is the “right thing to do" to generate more state revenue, Beshear said. Sports wagering would generate an estimated $22 million to $25 million in yearly revenue, supporters said.

Beshear said Kentuckians flock to other states, including Indiana, to place sports bets. Those people spend money there, including to eat.

“We have other states that aren't just eating our lunch, they're serving lunch to our people and taking those dollars, too," Beshear said.

Koenig predicted the bill has enough support to pass the GOP-led House.

“Let's give grown adults the opportunity to make their own decisions," he said.

The Family Foundation opposes the bill. Its executive director, Kent Ostrander, said sports betting would hurt families.

“They are trying to get support from the Republican caucus that doesn't want to go there," he said of the news conference by supporters. “So they're having a parade trying to generate that."