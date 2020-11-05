Beshear anticipates avoiding further cuts to state agencies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s budget situation appears to have improved enough to avoid additional cuts to state agencies or the Road Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Wednesday.

The Democratic governor said he anticipates being able to balance the current fiscal-year budget without such further cuts despite hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really good news because it means areas like education, health care and public safety will not face cuts that we thought that they would, in a time where the services that they provide are so essential,” he said.

Better-than-expected revenues and the influx of virus-related aid are among the factors leading to projections that more cuts won't be needed to agencies or the Road Fund, he said.

Beshear also said he anticipates finishing the current fiscal year with more than $460 million in the state's “Rainy Day” Fund, its highest total ever. The fiscal year ends next June 30.