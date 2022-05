FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky posted its lowest-ever unemployment rate in April, offering more proof of the state's unprecedented economic momentum, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The state's seasonally adjusted, preliminary jobless rate was 3.9% in April, the Democratic governor announced. It's the lowest rate ever recorded in the Bluegrass State since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.