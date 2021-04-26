Skip to main content
Bermuda, a cat in Ridgefield, needs her forever home

Dana Umerley
Bermuda would do best in a quieter home without young children. She can be met by calling the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter (45 South St., Ridgefield) at (203) 438-0158 for an appointment.

Contributed photo

As many cats at the shelter tend to do, Bermuda is coming into her own at ROAR. She hasn’t been in the cat room long, but it’s long enough to see some changes in her. She still loves watching birds from the cat trees and getting pets from volunteers, but her independence is showing through.

You will instantly notice her gorgeous yellow eyes and soft black coat, but it’s her relaxed and relaxing personality that you will not want to leave at the shelter. She really enjoys her time out of her condo and does not appreciate being put back in. She needs her forever home so she can roam freely in her new space.

Even though Bermuda is young, her mature nature would do best in a quieter home without young children.

Bermuda is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. You can watch her play along with other adoptable pets at ROAR on Channel 23 Danbury.

To learn more, please visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call (203) 438-0158.