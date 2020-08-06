Berger-Girvalo, candidate in Ridgefield, backs expanded absentee voting

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for the Connecticut House of Representatives in the 111th District, applauded both houses of the Connecticut legislature for passing a measure to allow expanded absentee voting in November.

Berger-Girvalo has been a vocal advocate for including COVID-19 as an option to vote by absentee in the November election, writing in a recent op-ed peice that vote-by-mail is critical to keep all voters safe while protecting their right to vote.

“We have been calling for the state legislature to ensure that we protect our democratic process this November while keeping all voters safe, and I’m grateful that our voices were heard today,” Berger-Girvalo said Tuesday, July 28.

“No one should have to choose between their right to vote and keeping themselves and their families safe. As we continue to face this pandemic, I’m relieved that Connecticut voters will now be able to securely vote-by-mail in both the Primary and General elections from the safety of their own homes. Throughout this crisis and beyond, it's critical that we use all the tools at our disposal to expand the right to vote and ensure that every voice is heard.”

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is an advocate and community volunteer who has lived in Ridgefield for 15 years. She works in special education programs as an applied behavior analysis therapist. For more than a decade she has been the director and coach of the Ridgefield Holland Soccer program, a volunteer-run program that enables children with physical and learning differences to participate in the sport.

Berger-Girvalo has raised her two children in Ridgefield, both attending public schools.