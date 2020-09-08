Berger-Girvalo awarded Gun Sense Candidate distinction

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for Connecticut House of Representatives in the 111th District, announced that she was awarded the 2020 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction. The Gun Sense Candidate distinction is a signal to Moms Demand Action’s nearly six million supporters, volunteers, and voters across the country that a candidate stands for gun violence prevention and will govern with common sense gun safety in mind.

“I’m proud to receive the candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement fighting for gun violence prevention,” said Berger-Girvalo. “As an activist called to action after the devastating shooting at Sandy Hook, I helped locally organize for the March for Change. I’m deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our kids and families across Connecticut, and I look forward to working alongside them for common sense reform.”

A Ridgefielders for 15 years, Aimee Berger-Girvalo works in special education as an applied behavior analysis therapist. For more than a decade, she has been the director and coach of the Ridgefield Holland Soccer program, a volunteer-run program that enables children with physical and learning differences to participate in the sport. Berger-Girvalo has two children that she raised in Ridgefield, attending the public schools.