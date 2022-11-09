Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo wins 2nd term against Bob Hebert for Ridgefield’s 111th House District

RIDGEFIELD — Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo won a second term representing the 111th state House District, defeating Republican challenger Bob Hebert.
“I’m so excited to be re-elected to serve the people of Ridgefield to continue the important work that we began in 2020," Berger-Girvalo said. "It is an honor and a privilege to get back to work for the people of this town and this state to advance the causes which are most important to all of us. I’m so grateful for the overwhelming support of the voters in this election and look forward to advocating for our interests again."