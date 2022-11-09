Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo wins 2nd term against Bob Hebert for Ridgefield’s 111th House District

RIDGEFIELD — Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo won a second term representing the 111th state House District, defeating Republican challenger Bob Hebert.

“I’m so excited to be re-elected to serve the people of Ridgefield to continue the important work that we began in 2020," Berger-Girvalo said. "It is an honor and a privilege to get back to work for the people of this town and this state to advance the causes which are most important to all of us. I’m so grateful for the overwhelming support of the voters in this election and look forward to advocating for our interests again."

Berger-Girvalo led this year's election with 6,179 votes while Hebert received 5,014 votes, according to the unofficial election results from the Secretary of the State’s website.

Berger-Girvalo campaigned under the Democratic party line for her second term against Hebert, who campaigned under the Republican and Independent party lines. Both Berger-Girvalo and Hebert are longtime residents of Ridgefield; most of Ridgefield is encompassed in the 111th House District.

Hebert, a Ridgefield selectman, has said he was motivated to run for the 111th House District by his passion to get the state back on track and make it prosperous again. If elected, he said affordability, public and mental health, and the increase in crime were key issues he wanted to address.

Regarding his campaign, Hebert said, "It was factual — I think we hit all the issues with all the residents and all the meetings, and our platform was well researched and fact checked."

"He really listened to the people and his platform was based on their concerns," said Krystyna Wanta, Hebert's campaign manager. "His message came from what he heard."

Berger-Girvalo stressed the importance of ensuring the state continues to be a leader and remains safe in terms of reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention and climate change — all of which she described as the biggest issues she’d like to address in her second term. Additionally, she said she wanted to continue her work in relation to domestic violence and sexual assault and strengthening laws that protect people from both threats.

Hebert's professional career has been in banking, while Berger-Girvalo has worked in the restaurant and retail field, early childhood education and as a behavioral therapist.