Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy’s annual benefit raised a record-breaking $258,000 to advance finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Jessica and Christopher Curran’s 10-year-old son, Conner, was diagnosed with DMD at age 5.

The sold-out event was held at Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. in Elmsford, N.Y., on Sept. 11. More than 500 attendees enjoyed DJ entertainment, dinner, a cornhole tournament, a silent auction, raffles and limited edition KOMD beer.

Proceeds will be donated towards finding a cure for DMD. The genetic condition affects mostly young boys and is marked by the progressive loss of muscle as the body fails to make dystrophin, a muscle-building protein. It also causes deterioration of the skeletal, cardiac and pulmonary muscles.

The Currans, of Ridgefield, said their favorite memory of the night was Conner’s entrance at the event. Many players from Ridgefield High School’s championship lacrosse team were there to support their honorary captain and walk him up to the stage.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for these special young men, and we appreciate their participation more than they can imagine,” the Currans said.

As devastating as Conner’s DMD diagnosis is, the Currans are full of hope as scientists are on the cusp of finding a cure. Exciting new research and clinical gene therapy trials are underway, which could change the course of the disease.

Given Conner’s prognosis, the Currans have pledged to do everything in their power to advocate for Conner and help raise funds to find a cure. The parents said they are humbled and grateful for the support they have received from the Ridgefield and Westchester communities, whom have mobilized to help them achieve their goals.

To date, KOMD has raised more than $1.4 million to fund cutting-edge research and clinical trials. To learn more about Conner, DMD or donate to the cause, visit www.KindnessOverMD.org.