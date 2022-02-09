Benedict woes come as German church reform pressure rises GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 8:20 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — A report on decades of clergy sexual abuse in Germany that shone an unflattering spotlight on retired Pope Benedict XVI has added to already strong pressure there for the church to reconsider Catholic rules on issues including homosexuality and women’s roles, creating a mounting sense of impatience.
The latest flare-up of the sexual abuse scandal in the German church, one of the world's richest, comes as a trailblazing reform process launched in 2019 in response to the abuse crisis begins to call for concrete changes.