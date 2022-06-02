Benda drops out of Minnesota 1st District congressional face

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Republican Matt Benda dropped out of the congressional race in southern Minnesota's 1st District on Thursday, just two days after he filed paperwork to challenge the party's endorsed candidate for the open seat formerly held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Benda, an agricultural attorney from Albert Lea, finished fourth in last week's special primary for the chance to fill out the rest of Hagedorn's term. The winner was former USDA official Brad Finstad, who is also running to represent the district in the next Congress, too.