Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon FABIANO MAISONNAVE, Associated Press June 13, 2022 Updated: June 13, 2022 12:22 a.m.
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.
The items were found Sunday afternoon, and were carried by Federal Police officers by boat to Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search. In a statement Sunday night, police said they had identified the items as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert.
