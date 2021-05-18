Belgium envoy's wife uses immunity in alleged Seoul assault

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the wife of Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea has invoked her right to diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges over allegations she assaulted two employees of a shop in Seoul during an altercation in April.
Kim Yang-hyo, an official from Seoul’s Yongsan police station, said Tuesday that police will formally drop the case soon. The Belgium Embassy said in a text message that Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s wife has been cooperating with police but declined to comment further.