Belarus targets rights activists, journalists with raids

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday raided offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists in a crackdown that comes just a day after the country's authoritarian president promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations he accuses of fomenting unrest.
Law enforcement officers raided the homes of several advocates at the prominent Viasna human rights center, as well as offices of other Belarusian NGOs and homes of activists and journalists in various regions of the ex-Soviet state.