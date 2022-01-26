China's Olympics COVID measures test residents' patience KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 10:36 a.m.
1 of18 People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up for testing outside a COVID-19 test site in Dongcheng District in Beijing, early Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The Chinese capital reported an uptick more than dozen daily new COVID-19 cases as it began a third round of mass testing of millions of people Wednesday in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Repeated COVID-19 testing of millions of Beijing residents is starting to test the patience of some as the city clamps down on the virus ahead of the coming Winter Olympics.
A third round of mass testing that started Wednesday for the the 2 million residents of Fengtai district drew complaints online and from residents bundled up against the wind to wait in line outdoors. The skies were sunny, but the daytime high hovered around the freezing point.