“Fate is like a strange, unpopular restaurant filled with odd little waiters who bring you things you never asked for and don't always like.”― Lemony Snicket

Fate is a fickle creature. At times it feels as if no matter what we do, the choices we make, we inevitably end up in the place fate chose for us. In our latest novel, readers are transported to Germany in 1900 and the Bahamas during World War II.

The Golden Hour by Beatriz Williams

In 1900, Elfriede, the wife of a German baron, meets a man during her stay in a hospital. In 1941, Lulu encounters a botanist while reporting on the society life surrounding the Duke of Windsor in the Bahamas. In “The Golden Hour” Beatriz Williams weaves an intriguing love story spanning wars and generations. Elfriede and Lulu are strangers bound together through their love of the ever absent Thorpe men. Both Elfriede and Lulu find themselves striving to live on their own terms but find their bittersweet romances with the Thorpe men continue to dominate their lives.

Readers will be more than willing to lose themselves for a few hours in the idyllic hospital Elfriede lives in and the high class gossip that Lulu’s life revolves around.

From the book jacket…

“Newly-widowed Leonora “Lulu” Randolph arrives in the Bahamas to investigate the Governor and his wife for a New York society magazine. After all, American readers have an insatiable appetite for news of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, that glamorous couple whose love affair nearly brought the British monarchy to its knees five years earlier. What more intriguing backdrop for their romance than a wartime Caribbean paradise, a colonial playground for kingpins of ill-gotten empires?”

If you enjoy…

For readers who enjoy romping through different aspects of World War II, check out “Mistress of the Ritz” by Melanie Benjamin. The novel takes place at the Ritz in Paris and tells the story of how the hotel’s manager and his wife undermined the Nazis who took up residence at the hotel during World War II.