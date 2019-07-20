Beat the heat with a devilishly easy baking hack

I’ve previously told you about my deep love of waffles. Well I cheated on them recently ... with a cake I made in my waffle iron. I discovered that my reliable waffle iron could be used to bake cakes. And that was an absolute game changer. I love to bake, but I don’t really want to turn on my oven and force my oven and air conditioner to combat each other in a battle of temperatures. Now I don’t have to do that because I’m just going to make cakes, even fancy cakes, with my waffle iron.

I know it sounds weird, but baking a cake in a waffle iron actually was very effective and made light fluffy layers of cake. No crisp, no crunch, just plenty of nooks and crannies to hold the frosting. I think I’ll be making layer cakes with my waffle iron for the foreseeable future. Want to try my fun kitchen hack? Try this easy and oh so delicious Chocolate Raspberry Waffle Cake recipe. Stay cool and enjoy!

Chocolate Raspberry Waffle Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix (and the ingredients it calls for on the box)

Raspberry Buttercream Frosting

5 cups powdered sugar

16 oz. fresh raspberries

1 cup softened butter

Ganache

6 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup heavy cream

In one bowl mix the cake mix per the instructions on the box. Once the batter is set, pour it in the waffle iron (should make 6-8 waffles depending on the size of your iron) and cook the batter in the iron for 1-2 minutes. Remove the cake from the iron and set aside to cool. Repeat until all the batter is gone. For the frosting, purée the raspberries in a blender or a food processor. Use a sieve to remove the seeds from the purée (should make about 1 cup). Set the raspberry aside and whip the sugar and butter together. Once the sugar and butter is fully mixed, stir ½ cup of the raspberry purée. If the frosting feels too runny, add ½ cup of powdered sugar to thicken the frosting, if the frosting tastes too sweet, add more raspberry to balance out the flavor. Once the frosting is done, set it aside. After all of the waffle cake layers are made and cooled begin making the ganache. Simply pour the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a pot on a low heat. Stir the mix until the chocolate is fully melted and the ingredients combine. Build the cake by layering the raspberry frosting over the waffle cake, adding a tablespoon of ganache to the center of each waffle. Repeat until you reach the the top waffle. Place fresh raspberries on the top layer of frosting and drizzle the remaining ganache over the cake and serve.