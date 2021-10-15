Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC US Senate race BRYAN ANDERSON and GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press/Report for America Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 7:31 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley presides at a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates for 2022 have released their latest campaign fundraising numbers. The figures show Democratic candidate and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appears to have led the entire field in third-quarter fundraising. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP U.S. Rep. Ted Budd each brought in over $1 million. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson raised about $900,000. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was a distant third in the GOP field. Friday's campaign report deadline helps provide more evidence about which candidates are most viable. The election could determine the balance of power in the Senate. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) Gray Whitley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, file photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory poses for a photo in Mount Airy, N.C. North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates for 2022 have released their latest campaign fundraising numbers. The figures show Democratic candidate and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appears to have led the entire field in third-quarter fundraising. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP U.S. Rep. Ted Budd each brought in over $1 million. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson raised about $900,000. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was a distant third in the GOP field. Friday's campaign report deadline helps provide more evidence about which candidates are most viable. The election could determine the balance of power in the Senate. Bryan Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump, right, announces his endorsement of North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd, left, for the 2022 North Carolina U.S. Senate seat as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville, N.C. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was the top overall fundraiser in her bid to fill an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Budd got Trump's endorsement last month but has not gotten as much financial boost from it as some may have expected. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, July 31, 2014 file photo, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson speaks during a Senate session in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates for 2022 have released their latest campaign fundraising numbers. The figures show Democratic candidate and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appears to have led the entire field in third-quarter fundraising. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP U.S. Rep. Ted Budd each brought in over $1 million. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson raised about $900,000. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was a distant third in the GOP field. Friday's campaign report deadline helps provide more evidence about which candidates are most viable. The election could determine the balance of power in the Senate.
(Chris Seward/The News and Observer via AP, file) Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to be the top third-quarter fundraiser for candidates in next year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina, according to documents and news releases in advance of Friday’s financial reporting deadline.
Beasley’s campaign said in a news release that the Democrat brought in more than $1.5 million during the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with just over $900,000 that rival and state Sen. Jeff Jackson told the Federal Election Commission his campaign raised. Former state Sen. Erica Smith was a distant third.
Written By
BRYAN ANDERSON and GARY D. ROBERTSON