Bear roams Ridgefield village

This photo was taken shortly after 9 in front of Sst. MAry's Church on Catoonah Street.

A bear is roaming Ridgefield’s village.

Police say they’ve gotten five or six reports of the bear in the village area this morning, Tuesday, May 26. They’re telling people to stay in the house until the bear is gone.

Police say the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is responsible for dealing with the bear.

This photograph was taken at 9:13 this morning on Catoonah Street right in front of St. Mary’s Church .

There have been numerous reports of bears being spotted in nearby towns, including one of a bear attacking a miniture horse in Wilton.

