Beam Institute to hold first bourbon conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will hold its first bourbon industry conference this week at the University of Kentucky.

The Beam Institute collaborated with the Kentucky Distillers Association to plan the event around key industry issues, according to a statement from the university. The conference will include presentations and discussions on topics such as grains, fermentation, warehousing, and logistics.

A panel comprised of representatives from UK, Beam Suntory, and master distillers from multiple distilleries will answer questions about the future of the industry and the Beam Institute.

Farmers, distillers and tourism officials are invited to attend. The event is being held Thursday at the University of Kentucky's Gatton Student Center.