Be candy to eat candy: Ridgefield girl dresses as M&M dispenser at Halloween walk
Maddie Scholl, 10, of Ridgefield, dressed as a candy vending machine during the town’s annual Halloween Walk on Saturday, Oct. 26. The M&M-themed costume featured six types of the chocolate candies while Maddie trick-or-treated on Main Street.
