This etching, A Skirmish in America, was printed in 1780 by Ja. Sharpe of London to represent the Battle of Ridgefield in April 27, 1777. It resides in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Collections.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) wishes to thank the 336 contestants who entered its 243rd Battle of Ridgefield Virtual Trivia contest. Every year for the past five years, KTM&HC has sponsored a spirited History Trivia Contest in the Garden House. This year, the in-person gathering moved online. As in previous years, all questions were researched and compiled by Charlie Pankenier, emcee of the popular “live” History Trivia Contest, where contestants competed for the coveted Fountain Trophy and bragging rights.

“This year, we had participants from Paris, Ontario, San Juan, throughout the country, and, of course, in our own back yard of Ridgefield,” said Mr. Pankenier. “It was one of the advantages of holding a virtual contest; we had four times the players we would normally have in the Garden House.”

Every day through April, questions were emailed to contestants. Most questions were multiple choice; some required a little more thought; and all were quick, fun ways for adults and kids to test their history acumen from the comfort of their homes.

The contest culminated in a virtual happy hour held by Zoom on the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777. All participants were mailed a gift for playing.

“The Battle of Ridgefield Virtual Trivia Contest was a huge success and the first in a long line of virtual programs and events we are sponsoring at KTM&HC,” said Hildegard Grob, KTM&HC’s executive director. “Please donate today to help us continue to bring such engaging and relevant content straight to your home computer, tablet, or phone.”

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Cente tells 300 years of Ridgefield’s — and nation’s — history through the lives of its past residents. The four-acre historic site, including the Keeler Tavern Museum, Cass Gilbert-designed Garden House and Carriage Barn, Walled Gardens and Rose Arbor, is temporarily closed due to the corona virus pandemic.

Information about the site, including virtual programming and rental of the Cass Gilbert-designed Garden House and Walled Garden for private events, can be found at keelertavernmuseum.org or Facebook.com/KeelerTavernMuseum.