Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 12:19 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, a Russian serviceman frisks a Ukrainian soldier after he left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Bodies of dead Russian soldiers lay on the floor during an identification process in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands guard not far from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 A crater of an explosion is seen after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows Ukrainian servicemen as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Employees of US embassy in Ukraine raise the US national flag at the US embassy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A Ukrainian serviceman works during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden's Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff shake hands during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) JOHANNA GERON/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Russian soldier has gone on trial in Ukraine for the killing of an unarmed civilian. The case that opened in Kyiv marked the first time a member of the Russian military has been prosecuted for a war crime since Russia invaded Ukraine 11 weeks ago. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Men walk past a damaged building after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 A resident walks past a destroyed house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 The helmet of a Russian soldier lays in a trench in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered.
Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN