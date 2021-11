BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The airport in Louisiana's capital city is getting an art upgrade.

WBRZ-TV reports the Baton Rouge Airport has a new collaboration with the Baton Rouge Gallery — Center for Contemporary Art to display the works of about two dozen Louisiana-based artists in two concourses and in a space that was formerly used as a smokers' lounge.

Artwork will be rotated periodically with art from the gallery's roster of 70 visual artist members, which includes painters, printmakers, photographers and digital media artists.

The display of each work contains information about the artist and a scannable code that lets travelers find out more details and inquire about buying the art.