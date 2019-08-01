'Basketball or Nothing' covers hoops dreams on Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new Netflix docuseries "Basketball or Nothing" examines the hoop dreams of a rural, Arizona town in the heart of the Navajo Nation.

The series follows the Chinle High School boys' basketball team. The players seek to capture the community's first state basketball title amid normal teen pressures and the realities that surround them in the nation's largest Native American reservation.

PGA golfer Rickie Fowler whose grandmother is Navajo served as an executive producer for the series. Fowler told The Associated Press that he wanted to show audiences the obstacles high school students face on the reservation.

Co-director and executive producer Matt Howley says filmmakers sought to allow players, fans and coach Raul Mendoza to speak for themselves without a narrator.

The six-episode series debuts Friday on Netflix.