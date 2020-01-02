Live Life to the Max: Baseball clinic will support Ridgefield nonprofit

The sixth annual “Live Life to the Max” baseball clinic will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Danbury Sports Dome.

The baseball clinic, which will support the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation, will feature Division 1 Hartford Hawks baseball team and coaches, along with professional players.

This important fundraising event that features a silent auction and raffle.

Live Life to the Max is dedicated to celebrating Ridgefield resident Max Michael Rosenfield, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 7. He was a student at Farmingville Elementary School.

The foundation in his name was created as a way to continue his acts of friendship, service and community.

Max was an ambassador of friendship, a champion of making sure no one was ever excluded and a teacher in lessons of the heart, his parents said.

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation is committed to helping children of all abilities experience childhood joys; to nurture philanthropic activities that positively impact the lives of children and to spread the goodwill and love that Max showed to everyone he met.

The Danbury Sports Dome is located at 25 Shelter Rock Lane in Danbury.