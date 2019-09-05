Cops: Baseball bat-wielding man arrested for disorderly conduct

Ridgefield police car. Ridgefield police car. Photo: Ridgefield Police Department Photo: Ridgefield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cops: Baseball bat-wielding man arrested for disorderly conduct 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Prospect Street man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Prospect Street and Prospect Ridge around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Ridgefield police said the man, 32, was reportedly swinging a baseball bat and yelling on Prospect Street near the entrance ramp to Yanity gym.

According to an eyewitness, it appeared the man was upset about noise coming from a nearby tree-trimming truck.

A police report said that officers found the man at the intersection Prospect Street and Prospect Ridge.

The witness said that the tree truck worker stayed on scene and spoke to police when they arrived.

An investigation showed the man “was in violation of disorderly conduct,” according to a police report.

He was processed and released with a promise to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 11.