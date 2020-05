Barred owls take up residence

Barred Owl peeks out of the nest box. Photo: Mike Kralick / Contributed Photo

Ridgefield resident Mike Kralick put up an owl nest box five years ago, finally attracting a pair of breeding barred owls, who produced three owlets.