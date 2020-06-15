Barnes & Noble College will manage UNR book store, Wolf Shop

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An affiliate of the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain is taking over management of the campus bookstore and gift shop at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The university announced Monday that it has selected Barnes & Noble College to manage in-store and online operations of the Nevada Wolf Shop beginning June 29.

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada has owned and operated the shop for 67 years. But ASUN President Dominque Hall says it’s become increasingly challenging to keep up with changes in textbook operations in recent years.

Hall says the new partnership approved by the Board of Regents on Friday will allow them to better serve university students. It will include an extensive selection of used, digital and new textbooks plus textbook rental and price match programs.

Barnes & Noble College currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide.

In addition to books, the Nevada operation will offer an enhanced assortment of clothing, gifts, school supplies, Apple computer and other technology products.