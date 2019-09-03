Barlow students blow bubbles at ‘Welcome Back’ bash

Photo: Bryan Haeffele // Bryanhaeffele.com Photo: Bryan Haeffele // Bryanhaeffele.com Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Barlow students blow bubbles at ‘Welcome Back’ bash 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Barlow Mountain Elementary School parents hosted the school’s annual Welcome Back Social celebration Friday afternoon.

The school’s PTA had the Bubble Bus arrive at the event.

The Bubble Bus creates 100,000s of bubbles per minute and plays music, too.

For more information on the Bubble Bus, visit http://bubblebus.com/